Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

NYSE:UAA opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

