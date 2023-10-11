Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %

Prologis stock opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.16.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

