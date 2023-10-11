Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.