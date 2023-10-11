Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

