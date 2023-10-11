Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 661,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

