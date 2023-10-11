Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Monro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Monro by 21.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Monro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Monro stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $850.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MNRO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,609.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.