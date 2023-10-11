Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 23.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,081,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 17.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $200,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $229.17 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.49.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

