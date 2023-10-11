Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

