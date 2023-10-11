Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

