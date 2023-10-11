Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

