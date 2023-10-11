Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

