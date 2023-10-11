Simplicity Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

