Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.