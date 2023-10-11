Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 442 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $218.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.