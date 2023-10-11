Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 4,822 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

