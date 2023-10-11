Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.