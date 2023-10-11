Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -279.15 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

