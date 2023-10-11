Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

