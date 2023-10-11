Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Snap-on worth $22,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $260.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $201.80 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

