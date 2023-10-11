Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

