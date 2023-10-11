Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.94

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 1446899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.