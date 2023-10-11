SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.