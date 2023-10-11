SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

MDY stock opened at $456.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $399.69 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

