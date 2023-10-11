SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $456.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $399.69 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

