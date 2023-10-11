Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.94

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 39090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 120.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Power

Spruce Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Power in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

