Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.94

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 39090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Spruce Power Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 120.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Power
Spruce Power Company Profile
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Power
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Energy
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.