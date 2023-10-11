State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,518 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

