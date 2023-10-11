State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

