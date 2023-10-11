State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.93 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.