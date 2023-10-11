State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,266.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.96 and a twelve month high of $284.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

