State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,167 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

