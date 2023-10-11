Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SJ. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

TSE:SJ opened at C$67.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.01. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$39.69 and a 1-year high of C$70.54.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.2258842 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

