StockNews.com Upgrades American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to “Hold”

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.