Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

MRK opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

