Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,901 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

