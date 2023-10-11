Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788 over the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Oscar Health Stock Up 0.6 %

OSCR stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

