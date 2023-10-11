Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,750 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.