Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $311.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

