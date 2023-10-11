Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

