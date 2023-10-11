SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.3% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,831,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $359,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

