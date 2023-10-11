T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

