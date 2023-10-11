Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 411,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,010,960 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth approximately $53,671,000,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 74.1% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 110.1% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 534,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

