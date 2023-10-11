The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

