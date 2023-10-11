The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.