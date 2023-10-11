The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

