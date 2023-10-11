THOR Industries, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.86.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

