TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Trimmed by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

