Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

