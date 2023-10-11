Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.6% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $166.57 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.