V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 305 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

