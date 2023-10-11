V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,896,000,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

